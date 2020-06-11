10-game winning streak one of many highlights for J.I. Burton

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a year-in-review series looking at athletic achievements by area high schools in the 2019-20 school year.

NORTON — The fall and winter were solid seasons for J.I. Burton this past school year.

The sports seasons for the Raiders were highlighted by a winning streak for the football team that covered close to three months.

RAIDERS ROLL

Under the direction of new coach Jacob Caudill, Burton’s football squad lost the first two games of the season.

The Raiders then rolled off 10 straight wins before falling to Patrick Henry in the Region 1D championship game.

Several Burton players received top accolades for their efforts over the season.

Senior Mikey Culbertson was named to the VHSL All-State team, as well as to the Times News All-Southwest Virginia team.

Sophomore Esau Teasley was named to multiple positions at both the All-State and All-Southwest Virginia teams.

Teasley was named first-team all-state at kick returner and was the second team all-state pick at both wide receiver and punt returner. Teasley was named as utility player on the first team offense of the All-Southwest Virginia squad. He was also named second-team kick returner and punt returner on the All-Southwest Virginia team.

Senior offensive lineman Dauntay Woods was named to the All-Southwest Virginia squad first team and was a second-team selection on the All-State squad.

Other first-team defensive picks on the All-Southwest Virginia team included lineman Austin Jones and utility player Najee Steele.

Steele was a second-team pick on the All-Southwest Virginia team at wide receiver, along with quarterback Jaymen Buchanan, defensive lineman Caleb McCurdy and defensive back Trey Keys.

CROSS COUNTRY

Burton senior Owen Lindsey finished 15th in the VHSL Class 1 state championships.

Lindsey finished third in both the Cumberland and Region 1D championships to lead the Raiders to second-place finishes in the district and regional meets.

Burton’s Evan Stapleton finished ninth in the regional championships.

BOYS BASKETBALL

The Raiders had a solid run that ended in the Region 1D quarterfinals with a loss to Grundy.

Trevor Culbertson was named to the All-Region 1D team, while Jonah Cochrane and Culbertson were named to the All-Cumberland District team.

INDOOR TRACK

Lydia Blair-James and Owen Lindsey had solid days at the VHSL Class 2 state track championships at Roanoke College in the winter season.

Blair-James finished third in the triple jump, fourth in the high jump and sixth in the 55-meter hurdles.

Lindsey finished sixth in the 500-meter.

GOLF

Three Burton golfers, Aki Godsey, Chris Branham and Noa Godsey, played well enough in the Cumberland District golf tournament to advance as individuals to the Region 1D tournament.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Lady Raiders season came to an end in the Cumberland District tournament consolation game.

Sophomore Kaylee Jenkins led Burton most of the season and was named to the All-Cumberland District team.

VOLLEYBALL

Bailey Sturgill and Akyssa Hollinger were second-team picks to the All-Cumberland District team.

The Lady Raiders fell to Rye Cove in the opening round of the district tournament in their final game of the season.