UVA Wise's Jones named College Division player of the year

WISE — The Virginia-Wise softball season was cut short this spring by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, the Cavalier program got good news this week.

UVA Wise junior third baseman Kaylee Jones has been named the 2020 Virginia Sports Information Directors College Division Softball player of the year.

The College Division includes NCAA Division II, Division III and NAIA schools across the commonwealth.

Jones is the first softball player at UVA Wise to ever earn the award.

The former Eastside player was also tabbed first-team all-state at third base. In the shortened season, Jones was in the midst of the most productive offensive season in school history.

After 24 games, she was hitting .446 with nine homers and 23 RBIs, while leading the South Atlantic Conference in slugging percentage (1.046) and on base percentage (.571). Her slugging percentage ranked second nationally.

Jones' batting average, slugging percentage and on base percentage established new single-season school records at UVA Wise.

The numbers were part of a season that saw her post eight multi-hit games as she reached base safely in all but two contests. Jones had three perfect games at the plate, including a 4-for-4 performance with a home run and three RBIs on Feb. 2 against Virginia State.

On Feb. 23, she homered and scored three times in a 3-for-3 game against Lees-McRae.

Jones had three consecutive doubles in a 3-for-3 day against Tusculum on March 5.

The junior holds the career school record for slugging (.649) while ranking second in school history in the categories of on-base percentage (.471) and career walks (70).

Jones has 24 career home runs, just seven short of tying the UVA Wise record.

The VaSID honor is the second for Jones. She also earned the UVA Wise female athlete of the year award earlier this year.

Jones said earlier this year the season ending early was devastating.

“It’s just kind of heartbreaking. You work all year to get on the field and do what you love, and then it’s just gone,” Jones said. “It’s just really, really sad.”