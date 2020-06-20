KINGSPORT - Lowell “Butch” Culbertson, 73 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.

He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and retired from Mead Paper/Willamette, following 30 years of service, where he worked in maintenance. Butch was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam as an MP in the 504th. He was a member of the DAV and American Legion Hammond Post #3. Butch was a member of Willow Chapel Primitive Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ruby Blankenbeckler Culbertson; sister, Jewel Clamon (2019); brother-in-law, Gary Miller (2004).

Butch is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Hamilton Culbertson; son, Rusty Culbertson and wife Melissa; grandchildren, Cortney Culbertson Cunningham and husband Michael, Chloe, and Charlie Culbertson; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Liam, and Ethan Cunningham; sisters, Janice Jones and husband Donnie and Garnetta Miller; brothers, Jim Culbertson and wife Nelda and Carl Culbertson and wife Cynthia; several nieces, nephews and, great-nieces/nephews; along with special cousins and friends.

In celebration of Butch’s life, the family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Monday, June 22, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. During this time, if anyone would like to share a story about Butch’s life, please feel free to do so. Casual dress is fine.

A military graveside service will be held at 1 pm Tuesday at Mountain Home National Cemetery with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 conducting the rites. The Color Guard will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

