BIG STONE GAP, VA - Virginia "Jenny' Hobbs Neeley 85, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Holston Valley Hospital in Kingsport TN

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Holding Funeral Home.

You may go online to view the arrangements, leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com

Holding Funeral Home is serving the family of Virginia "Jenny' Hobbs Neeley.