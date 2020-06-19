KINGSPORT - Margaret Geneva Long, 74, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev. Paul Allison officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.

Pallbearers will be Aaron Cleek, Zane Pendergrass, Randy Frazier, Tim Skeens, and Jonathan Frazier.

To leave an online message for the Long family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com

Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Long family.