Emerson David & Ruby Lee Garland Newell, infant twins of David and Marah Garland Newell entered into the arms of Jesus on Monday, June 15, 2020 in the University Of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

Along with their parents, Emerson and Ruby are survived by their grandparents: Robin Walker, Ronnie Garland and Kathy Garland; Aunts: Macy Cox (Greg) and Christy Newell; Great-Grandparents: Patsy Brantly, Polly & Jerry Walker and Anne & Gim Helvey; a cousin: Bridges Cox. They also leave behind a host of other relatives to cherish their memory.

A graveside service for Emerson and Ruby will be conducted on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 9:50 A.M.

Memories and condolences may be shared atwww.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Newell Family.