Edna Earle (Hull) Lindsey
•
Yesterday at 4:46 PM
ROGERSVILLE - Edna Earle (Hull) Lindsey, 95, of Rogersville, TN, passed away June 18, 2020 at her home.
She is predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Fred Lindsey; her parents, Hurd and Lucy Hull of Jefferson City; one brother, Lonas Hull of Morristown. She is survived by her sister, Ellara Wilson of Talbott; daughters, Renee’ Chittick (Al) of Huntington Beach, California, Joan Hagood of Kingsport, and Jannette Cox (Keith) of Sevierville; grandchildren, Jason Hagood (Pennie), of Piney Flats, Kelly Stewart McDaniel (Marty) of Knoxville, Kara Stewart of Costa Mesa, California; great-grandchildren, Lindsey Jo McDaniel and Lincoln Jay; caregiver of 23 years, Arlene Lawson of Rogersville; special recent caregivers, Emily Wade and Emma McCraken.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Jefferson City, TN.
Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home, Jefferson City, TN. 865-475-3892