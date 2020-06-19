“For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” 2 timothy 4:6-7 KJV

KINGSPORT - Charles Allen Campbell, 69, of Kingsport TN, entered his eternal glory on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. A celebration of life for Allen will be at 7:00pm with Pastors Tony Ellis and Jeff Strong officiating.

Graveside services will be on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 2:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park.

