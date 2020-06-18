DUFFIELD, VA - Glenda Sue (Vaughn) Reams, 68, Duffield, VA passed away, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her residence.

Glenda was born in Scott County, VA on July 22, 1951. She was the daughter of Myrtle Cleo (Gilliam) Vaughn and the late Doyle Ray Vaughn.

In addition to her father, her husband, Ronald Reams; brother, Marlin Vaughn; and sister, Shirley Nufio preceded her in death.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, James Franklin McGovern and Michael Edward McGovern and wife, Alexsis, all of Baltimore, MD; mother, Myrtle Cleo Vaughn, Duffield, VA; grandchildren, Ashlyn McGovern and Michaela McGovern, Baltimore, MD; sisters, Margaret “Coral” McComas, Duffield, VA, Carolyn Singleton and husband, Charlie, Duffield, VA, and Patricia Egan and husband, Dexter, Big Stone Gap, VA; brother, Roger Vaughn and Rene, Duffield, VA; step children, Andrea, Kenny, and Carrie; step grandchildren, Robbie, Adam, Christina, and Nick; along with several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Adams Cemetery, Duffield, VA with Pastor Dwayn Williams officiating.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.

An online guest register is available for the Reams family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Glenda Vaughn Reams.