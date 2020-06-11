KINGSPORT – Rhonda Shoemaker Sands, 61, went home to live with Jesus from her home in Kingsport with her daughter and mom by her side.

She lived and went to school in Fall Branch, finished grade school at Mount Carmel and then High School at Church Hill High. Later went to Walters State and worked as a CNA. She had a big heart for the elderly, children, her family and friends when it came to share what she had, especially angel tree kids and Smartins Purse shoebox for kids at Christmas. Rhonda was saved at Greenvale Baptist Church and sung with her dad, mom, and brothers as “The Shoemaker Family” at many churches. In her last years she attended Oak Grove Baptist Church until she was no longer able.

Rhonda was preceded in death by her first husband, Chris Fields; second husband, Mark Sands; her father, Kyle Shoemaker (March 2020); grandparents, Maynard and Audry Shoemaker, and Leroy and Oleta Martin; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Rhonda is survived by her two children, Shellena Carter (Mike) and Josh Fields (Heather); grandchildren, Braden and Collin Carter, Seth, Laiken, twins Donavan and Skyler Fields; mother, Bertie Shoemaker; brothers, Wayne (Theresa) and Shane (Karen) Shoemaker; mother-in-law, Mary Fields; step son, Bobby Sands (Amber); step granddaughter, Reylnn.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Mount Carmel. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM with Rev. Todd Haley officiating. The burial will follow in Morning Star Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to the Smartins Purse.

To leave an online message for the Sands family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com

Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Sands family.