KINGSPORT - Jack D. Hughes, age 93, of Kingsport, went home to spend eternity with the Lord on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Crown Cypress.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm in the Chapel with Pastor David Smith officiating. Special music will be provided by Liz Laney and Lisa Lambert.

Burial will follow committal services at 10:00 am on Friday in East Lawn Memorial Park. Military honors will be accorded by The American Legion, Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265. Those attending committal services are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:45 am.

Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Orebank Missionary Baptist Church, 5930 Orebank Road, Kingsport, TN 37664.

