Earl Hensley

A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Randall Stapleton officiating. A graveside service will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Friday, June 12 at Morning Star Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 3/265 Honor Guard. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:15 AM to go in procession. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

