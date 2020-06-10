KINGSPORT - Press Trent 92, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord and was reunited with the love of his life on their 70 th wedding anniversary, Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

He was born in Hawkins County, TN and resided in Kingsport since 1967. Press served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Press was a member of the VFW Charles Dewitt Byrd Post #3382 as well as the American Legion Hammond Post #3. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company after over 35 years of service. Following his retirement he and Jessie enjoyed camping and working in the yard where they received numerous beautification awards from the city of Kingsport. Press was a member of Clay Lodge #386, Scottish Rite of Knoxville, Kingsport York Rite Bodies, Sullivan County Shrine club as well as the Jericho Temple. He was a member of Fort Robinson Baptist Church.

Press was preceded in death by his wife Jessie Cooper Trent; parents Lewis Cass and Johnnie Davis Trent; 2 sisters and 4 brothers.

Survivors include his brothers Jack Trent, Ralph Trent, and Ray Trent; sisters Minnie Davidson and McKinley Christian; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11 am to 1 pm on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Bro. Larry Crawford officiating.

A military graveside service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park with the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 conducting the honors. Pallbearers are Wayne Manning, Roger Manning, Greg Christian, Issac Allman, Ricky Trent, and Tony Kilgore. Honorary pallbearers are Jack Trent, Ray Trent, Ralph Trent, Michael Trent, and Tommy Walters.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greeneville, SC 29605.

To express a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Trent family.