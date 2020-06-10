Born in Bristol, he has lived in this area all of his life. He loved to hike, enjoy the outdoors, and cook. Blu had a lot of friends and enjoyed being around people. He always had a smile on his face, a kind hearted soul, he would give you whatever he could give. Blu was proud of and loved his nieces, they shared a special relationship.

He is survived by his parents, Billy Owens and wife Sharon; mother, Sherry Thomas; maternal grandparents, Garfield and Sue Ring; sisters, Miranda Wheelock and husband Dustin, Becky Owens Griffitts and husband Keith; Angel McGlocklin and husband Jeremy; brothers, Bill Owens and Josh Billheimer; nieces and nephews, Erica Medley and husband Jacob, Ali Perdue and husband Cody, Emma, Lathen, Cali, Waylon, Carson, Cash, River, and Wyatt.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Kyle Falin. Music will be provided by The Browders.

