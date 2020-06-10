Blu Owens
Jun 10, 2020 at 3:20 PM
BLOUNTVILLE - Mitchell Blu Owens, 32, of Blountville, passed away, Monday, June 8, 2020.
Born in Bristol, he has lived in this area all of his life. He loved to hike, enjoy the outdoors, and cook. Blu had a lot of friends and enjoyed being around people. He always had a smile on his face, a kind hearted soul, he would give you whatever he could give. Blu was proud of and loved his nieces, they shared a special relationship.
He is survived by his parents, Billy Owens and wife Sharon; mother, Sherry Thomas; maternal grandparents, Garfield and Sue Ring; sisters, Miranda Wheelock and husband Dustin, Becky Owens Griffitts and husband Keith; Angel McGlocklin and husband Jeremy; brothers, Bill Owens and Josh Billheimer; nieces and nephews, Erica Medley and husband Jacob, Ali Perdue and husband Cody, Emma, Lathen, Cali, Waylon, Carson, Cash, River, and Wyatt.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Kyle Falin. Music will be provided by The Browders.
