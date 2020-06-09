KINGSPORT - Jack D. Hughes, age 93, of Kingsport, went home to spend eternity with the Lord on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Crown Cypress.

Born in Henderson, NC on October 15, 1926, a son of the late Jim and Anne Marie “Maw” Myers Hughes, he had resided in this area since 1935. He attended high school in Fall Branch, TN. He married Nancy Isom on May 21, 1948 in Gate City, VA and was happily married for 67 years. Jack was a Veteran of World War II having served in the US Navy aboard the USS Acontius, serving in the Letye Gulf in the Philippines. He retired from Mead Paper on November 18, 1988 following 42 years of service.

He was a guest columnist for the Kingsport Times News from December 1993 to December 1997, and a charter member and last surviving original deacon of Orebank Missionary Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School for over 50 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, and fisherman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Nancy Isom Hughes in 2015, 7 sisters and 1 brother.

Jack is survived by his children, Terry Carter and husband, Wayne of Church Hill, Jacque Jones and husband, Rick of Kingsport, Jason Hughes and wife, Sandra of Mt. Carmel, and Melinda Hughes of Kingsport; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm in the Chapel with Pastor David Smith officiating. Special music will be provided by Liz Laney and Lisa Lambert.

Burial will follow committal services at 10:00 am on Friday in East Lawn Memorial Park. Military honors will be accorded by The American Legion, Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265. Those attending committal services are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:45 am.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the very special staff from Smokey Mountain Home Health Care and Hospice.

Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Orebank Missionary Baptist Church, 5930 Orebank Road, Kingsport, TN 37664.

