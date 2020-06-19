Bloomquist homecoming highlights Outlaws weekend

BULLS GAP — Hawkins County racing legend Scott Bloomquist will race at his home track for the first time since 2014 when the World of Outlaws Late Model Series invades Volunteer Speedway Friday and Saturday for the Food City Summer Speedweek.

Each night of racing will be highlighted by a $10,000-to-win feature.

Bloomquist is arguably the greatest dirt late model driver in history with more than 600 career victories, including 32 under World of Outlaws sanction. The Mooresburg resident, who made a triumphant return to the track after a serious motorcycle accident in March 2019, is understandably excited about coming back to the .4-mile dirt oval.

“It really is a great race track. I know the new owners have made some improvements that I’m excited to see,” Bloomquist said in a World of Outlaws release. “It’s always nice being able to race so close to home, especially at a place that I love. I haven’t seen a lot of the local fans in awhile, so hopefully they all come out and support us.”

Bloomquist, 56, currently rides eighth in the World of Outlaws standings. Driving the familiar No. 0, he has two top-five and four top-10 finishes in 13 starts.

Brandon Sheppard comes into Bulls Gap with a 74-point lead over Ricky Weiss in the point standings.

Sheppard, a 27-year-old from Illinois and two-time series champion, has three wins this season. He has been incredibly consistent with 12 top-five and 13 top-10 finishes in 13 races.

Weiss, a 31-year-old Canadian, is a two-time winner on the season. He finished runner-up to Mike Marlar in the World of Outlaws Late Models’ last visit to East Tennessee in March at Maryville’s Smoky Mountain Raceway.

Kentucky veteran Darrell Lanigan currently rides third in the World of Outlaws Late Model standings with South Carolina racer Chris Madden in fourth place. Madden opened the season with a January win in New Mexico.

Madden is no stranger to Volunteer Speedway’s high banks, scoring two major wins there in recent years.

Friday’s schedule also includes qualifying, heat races and features for the Modified Street, Street Stock and Classic divisions. Saturday is Late Model Mania with features for the Crate Late Model and Sportsman Late Model division also on tap.

Grandstands open at 4 p.m. each day with hot laps to begin at 7 p.m., followed by qualifying and racing.