TV listings format changes this week

Beginning tomorrow — Friday, June 12 — TV listings will take on a new format in the Kingsport Times News.

Instead of the weekly inserted book (previously published each Friday), TV listings will be published on a dedicated page in each day’s edition of the Times News.

The change in presentation reflects a necessary move due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Publisher Rick Thomason.

“The weekly TV book has always been a marginally profitable product, if profitable at all,” Thomason said. “But TV listings have long been expected of newspapers, and even as newspapers across the country have ceased publication of the programming of their competition, the Kingsport Times News has continued the tradition. With a severe decline in advertiser support during the pandemic, we were forced to take a hard look at this product.”

Another benefit of having the listings delivered daily instead of weekly, is that the additional space allocated to the grids allows for a larger, easier-to-read typeface, along with the addition of more channels. And as always, crosswords, Jumble, Sudoku and Cryptoquote continue to be a part of each day’s Times News.

Thomason said decisions that impact the content of the newspaper always come with some concern and the realization that not all changes will satisfy every reader.

“But given the option of dropping the listings completely — which in reality would have saved thousands in costs — or continuing to offer our readers their listings in a different format, we chose to side with reader needs,” Thomason said.