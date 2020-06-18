Three indicted for roles in February cemetery shooting

WISE — Three people arrested in connection with a Feb. 2 abduction and shooting in a Wise County cemetery have been indicted for their alleged roles.

Jarrad Ray Hash, 39, and Marshea Noell Absher, 30, both of Norton, and William Mattias Mills, 36, of Coeburn, were indicted by a Wise County grand jury on Wednesday.

Investigators earlier had said that Absher allegedly drove Mills to a cemetery in the Stephens area, where Hash and Christopher Dale Stevens, 39, allegedly planned to assault him.

Mills had been charged before the Feb. 2 incident with assault and battery on Stevens’ brother.

Police found Absher, shot in the back, sitting in a vehicle near the cemetery. Stevens was found dead near the scene, and Mills was found hiding in nearby woods and with multiple gunshot wounds.

Mills, according to investigators, said that someone opened the driver’s side door of Absher’s vehicle after they arrived at the cemetery and began shooting at him before he got out and fled the scene.

Investigators also said that Hash said he was at the cemetery so Stevens could assault Mills and that he chased and shot at Mills as he ran into the woods.

Hash was indicted on one felony count each of aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. The wounding charge carries a maximum prison sentence of life on conviction, while the firearm charge carries a minimum prison sentence of three years.

Absher was indicted on three felony charges: abduction, conspiracy to abduct and conspiracy for malicious wounding. The abduction charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, and both conspiracy charges each carry a 10-year maximum prison term.

Mills was indicted on one felony count of possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony. If convicted, Mills faces a prison sentence of up to 10 years.