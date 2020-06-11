KPD officer on injury leave following weekend incident

KINGSPORT — A Kingsport Police Department officer has been placed on injury leave following a Saturday incident where part of one of his fingers was bitten off during an arrest.

The tip of the officer’s finger was bitten off by a suspect, according to KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton, and he will require significant further specialized medical treatment prior to being able to return to active duty.

Patton said the officer’s severed finger joint was recovered; however, it was not able to be surgically reattached “and will therefore be a permanent condition that he will have to contend with for the rest of his life.”

Alex Jessee, 36, of Norton, Virginia, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, vandalism and public intoxication. Jessee allegedly bit off part of the officer’s pinky finger when officers were attempting to arrest him, according to a KPD report.

The report said officers had responded to a call of an intoxicated individual at an apartment complex on Riverbend Drive at approximately 6:40 p.m.

The KPD report says Jessee was aggressive with officers when they questioned him, and he began resisting arrest and assaulted officers at the scene.

According to the KPD, Jessee also allegedly took the officer’s TASER and used it on him.