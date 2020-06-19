Kingsport Aquatic Center resumes water aerobics

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Aquatic Center reopened its popular Lazy River water aerobics class this week as part of the center’s phased reopening.

The class will take place outside in the ECU Lazy River, where participants will exercise against and with the current.

“This class is a favorite,” said KAC Director Kari Matheney. “The Lazy River is also an ideal place for us to start with water aerobics classes, since it’s outside and allows plenty of room for participants to spread out and socially distance.”

TAKE A CLASS

This month, the Lazy River class is offered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8:30 and 9:45 a.m. Guests must preregister by calling the KAC front desk at (423) 343-9758. The cost is $6 for KAC/YMCA members, $5 for Kingsport Senior Center members and $8 for non-members.

BE READY TO SWIM

Locker rooms remain closed so guests should arrive ready to swim. Locker rooms will not be available for changing after class, either, but bathrooms and on-deck showers are open.

OTHER OPTIONS

This class is offered as part of the KAC’s phased reopening. Guests can also reserve lane time for lap swimming and individual water aerobics in three locations — the HMG Pool, PCF Warm Pool, and new outdoor pool — by calling the front desk.

For more information about how to reserve your class spot or lane time, visit swimkingsport.com.

ABOUT THE FACILITY

The KAC is the region’s most comprehensive indoor-outdoor public aquatic and recreation facility. Located in the city’s Meadowview district at the base of Bays Mountain, the center provides local residents and visitors with the best in health, fitness and recreation features in a safety-focused environment.

The KAC features the area’s only indoor Olympic-sized pool (the HMG Competition Pool) plus year-round swim courses and American Red Cross-certified water safety and lifeguard training. A seasonal outdoor water park offers recreational activities from mid-May to early September. Seasonal, annual and daily rates are available. For more information, visit www.swimkingsport.com.