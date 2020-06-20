Region's sole new COVID-19 case reported in Carter County

Carter County posted the only new COVID-19 case in Northeast Tennessee, according to state tracking data Saturday.

According to daily case counts charted on the TDH webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Carter County had 28 cases and one death for its pandemic total. Hawkins County had 38 cases and two deaths, and Sullivan County remained at 72 cases and two deaths. Greene County stayed at 55 cases and two deaths

Washington County remained at 101 cases and no deaths, Johnson County at 26 cases and no deaths, and Unicoi County at 52 cases and no deaths.

Statewide, the case total was 34,446 and 524 deaths — increases of 524 and nine, respectively, with total testing during the pandemic at 675,101 — 9.88% of the state’s 6.83 million population. Of total tests to date, 40,201 have been positive for COVID-19 and 634,900 negative.

In Northeast Tennessee, Saturday’s testing results by county stood at:

— Hawkins, 2,591 (53 positive, 2,538 negative) of 56,786 residents or 5.13%

— Sullivan, 6,022 (75 positive, 5,947 negative) of 158,348 or 3.8%

— Washington, 5,642 (127 positive, 5,515 negative) of 129,375 or 4.36%

— Johnson, 2,412 (27 positive, 2,385 negative) of 17,788 or 13.56%

— Carter, 2,391 (31 positive, 2,360 negative) of 56,391 or 4.24%

— Greene, 3,308 (62 positive, 3,246 negative) of 69,069 or 4.79%

— Unicoi, 1,213 (57 positive, 1,156 negative) of 17,883 or 6.77%

In Southwest Virginia, the LENOWISCO Health District remained level at 46 cases and four deaths Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Lee County remained at nine cases and no deaths, Wise County at 27 cases and two deaths, Scott County at eight cases and two deaths, and Norton at two cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 57,443 cases and 1,607 deaths Saturday — increases of 650 and five, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 588,652 of 8.63 million state residents or 6.82%. For nasal swab testing only, 528,914 people have been tested to date or 6.13%.

In the LENOWISCO district, according to Saturday’s online data, 3,141 of 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 3.63%.

Testing rates by locality were:

— Lee County, 630 of 23,423 or 2.69%

— Norton, 393 of 3,981 or 9.87%

— Wise County, 1,307 of 37,383 or 3.5%

— Scott County, 811 of 21,566 or 3.76%