Tennessee reports 1,188 new COVID-19 cases

Tennessee saw its first 1,000-plus day of new COVID-19 cases since April on Friday, according to state tracking data.

Nine of the 1,188 new cases on the Tennessee Department of Health’s tracking web page (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov) came from Northeast Tennessee, where five new cases were reported in Carter County, with single cases in Hawkins and Sullivan counties and two cases that put Washington County over the 100 mark.

According to daily case counts charted on the TDH web page, the only previous daily count of 1,000 or more cases during the pandemic happened in the second half of April.

Statewide, the case total was 34,075 with deaths at 515 — increases of 1,188 and six, respectively, with total testing during the pandemic at 667,336 — 9.77% of the state’s 6.83 million population. Of total tests to date, 39,664 have been positive for COVID-19 and 627,672 negative.

In Northeast Tennessee, Friday’s TDH county case and death totals were:

— Hawkins: 38 cases and two deaths

— Sullivan: 72 cases and two deaths

— Washington: 101 and no deaths

— Johnson: 26 and no deaths

— Carter: 27 and one

— Greene: 55 and two

— Unicoi: 52 and no deaths

Testing results by county on Friday stood at:

— Hawkins, 2,574 (52 positive, 2,522 negative) of 56,786 residents or 4.53%

— Sullivan, 6,006 (75 positive, 5,931 negative) of 158,348 or 3.79%

— Washington, 5,579 (125 positive, 5,454 negative) of 129,375 or 4.31%

— Johnson, 2,427 (28 positive, 2,379 negative) of 17,788, or 13.64%

— Carter, 2,365 (30 positive, 2,365 negative) of 56,391 or 4.19%

— Greene, 3,258 (62 positive, 3,196 negative) of 69,069 or 4.72%

— Unicoi, 1,198 (57 positive, 1,141 negative) of 17,883 or 6.7%

In Southwest Virginia, the LENOWISCO Health District remained level at 46 cases and four deaths Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Lee County remained at nine cases and no deaths, and Wise County held steady at 27 cases and two deaths. Scott County stayed at eight cases and two deaths and Norton stood at two cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 56,793 cases and 1,602 deaths Friday — increases of 555 and 16, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 567,162 of 8.63 million state residents or 6.57%. For nasal swab testing only, 509,930 people, 5.9%, have been tested to date.

In the LENOWISCO district, according to Friday’s online data, 3,079 of the district’s 86,471 residents, 3.56%, have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19.

Testing rates by locality were:

— Lee County, 135 of 23,423 or 2.62%

— Norton, 387 of 3,981 or 9.72%

— Wise County, 1,284 of 37,383 or 3.43%

— Scott County, 795 of 21,566 or 3.69%