Two new COVID-19 cases in Washington, Johnson counties

Northeast Tennessee saw two more confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while far Southwest Virginia completed a fourth day with no new cases.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Washington and Johnson counties each added a case to their pandemic totals for 88 and 24, respectively and no deaths.

Hawkins County remained at 34 cases and two deaths in Thursday’s TDH report, while Sullivan County stayed and 67 cases and two deaths. Carter County saw no change for its pandemic total of 19 cases and one death, and Greene County stayed at 52 cases and two deaths. Unicoi County remained at 52 cases and no deaths.

TDH reported a pandemic total on Thursday of 28,340 cases and 441 deaths — an increase of 471 cases and five deaths. The statewide testing rate stood at 7.84% or 535,096 people out of the state’s 6.83 million population.

The county testing rates in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday were:

• Hawkins, 2,321 of 56,786 residents, or 4.09%

• Sullivan, 5,430 of 158,348, or 3.43%

• Washington, 4,845 of 129,375, or 3.75%

• Johnson, 2,084 — adjusted downward by 3 in the TDH report — of 17,788, or 11.72%

• Carter, 2,058 of 56,391, or 3.65%

• Greene, 2,758 of 69,069, or 3.99%

• Unicoi, 969 of 17,883, or 5.42%

The LENOWISCO Health District remained level in case and death totals at 45 and four. Lee County’s case total was nine cases and no deaths on Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Wise County remained at 27 cases and two deaths. Scott County’s totals remained at seven cases and two deaths and Norton stood at two cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 52,647 cases and 1,520 deaths on Wednesday — increases of 530 and six, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 453,869 of 8.63 million, or 5.26% of 8.63 million state residents. For nasal swab testing only, 405,025 people have been tested to date, or 4.69%.

In the LENOWISCO district, according to Thursday’s online data, 2,731 of district residents of the population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 3.16%.

Test rates by locality were:

• Lee County, 550, or 2.35%

• Norton, 330, or 8.29%

• Wise County, 1,222, or 3.26%

• Scott County, 629, or 2.92%