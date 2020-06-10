Northeast Tennessee adds three more COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Northeast Tennessee saw three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while far Southwest Virginia saw a third day with no changes.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Sullivan County added one new confirmed case to bring its pandemic total to 67 cases and two deaths. Johnson County added one new case for a total of 23 cases and no COVID-19-related deaths, and Washington County added one case for a total of 87 and no deaths.

Hawkins County stayed at 34 cases and two deaths, Carter at 19 cases and one death and Greene with 52 cases and two deaths during the pandemic. Unicoi County remained at 52 cases with no deaths.

Statewide, TDH on Wednesday reported a pandemic total of 27,869 cases and 436 deaths — an increase of 294 cases and one death. The statewide testing rate stood at 7.74 percent or 528,635 people out of the state’s 6.83 million population.

The county testing rates in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday were:

- Hawkins, 2,272 of 56,786 residents, or 4 percent

- Sullivan, 5,380 of 158,348, or 3.4 percent

- Washington, 4,800 of 129,375, or 3.71 percent

- Johnson, 2,087 of 17,788, or 11.73 percent

- Carter, 2,037 of 56,391, or 3.61 percent

- Greene, 2,738 of 69,069, or 3.96 percent

- Unicoi, 962 of 17,883, or 5.38 percent

In Southwest Virginia’s LENOWISCO Health District, all localities remained level in case and death totals. Lee County’s case total was nine cases and no deaths Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Wise County remained at 27 cases and two deaths. Scott County’s totals remained at seven cases and two deaths and Norton stood at two cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 52,117 cases and 1,514 deaths Wednesday — increases of 379 and 18, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 443,486 of 8.63 million, or 5.14 percent of 8.63 million state residents. For nasal swab testing only, 395,972 people have been tested to date, or 4.59 percent.

In the LENOWISCO district, according to Wednesday’s online data, 2,694 of district residents of the population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 3.12 percent.

Test rates by locality were:

- Lee County, 546, or 2.33 percent

- Norton, 307, or 7.71 percent

- Wise County, 1,216, or 3.25 percent

- Scott County, 625, or 2.9 percent