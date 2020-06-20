Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.

The first half of 2020 has been challenging on many fronts, all at the same time. An epidemic, an economic downturn, social disconnection, national upheaval and cultural calamity have all arrived on the scene with an imposing presence to face on every flank of life. It has taken a huge toll on the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health of our nation, if not the whole world. Far and wide, there is an outbreak of “dis-ease.”

“Dis-ease” diminishes life as surely as any disease. The disease of “dis-ease” begs for an Rx that offers remedy and relief. But where to find it? The psalmist says, “This is my comfort in affliction — that Your Word has revived me” (Ps. 119:50). It is the Rx of God’s comfort via His Word.

The Bible offers life-lifting, heart-healing and soul-strengthening comfort for every “dis-ease” of life. When the pages of Scripture are opened, the Doctor — the Great Physician of body, mind, heart, spirit and soul — is met. His name is Jesus and He is on call 24/7/365.

The Apostle Paul calls Him, “the God of all comfort” (II Cor. 1:3). There is no “dis-ease” He has not encountered, nor any He cannot heal.

An old hymn of the church called “No, Not One!” was written in 1895 by Johnson Oatman. The first verse proclaims, “There’s not a friend like the lowly Jesus — No, not one! No, not one!; None else can heal all our soul’s diseases — No, not one! No, not one!” Indeed, Jesus and Jesus alone heals our “dis-ease.”

In these tumultuous times, may the written word be opened with all haste to meet the Living Word of all comfort. As it says in Psalm 103:3, He heals all our diseases (‘dis-eases’). The Rx is free, always available, and always effective. Churches throughout this community would be honored to assist your procurement of the same.

Ed Clevinger is minister of Grace Christian Church in Kingsport.