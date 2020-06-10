Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.

If we are honest, trust is something of which we all have issues. I would like to say that I am a trusting person, but I know my insecurities of relying on human beings who have often let me down. Whether it be parents, government officials, doctors or even ministers, people will fail us. Why? Because they are human just like us.

In the midst of this pandemic, most all of us have been guilty of running to someone or something to find comfort. Some run to relationships or religion. Some run to drugs, alcohol or addictions. It is the human response to run to things which bring us security. Unfortunately, those things can give us false security.

God has a way of allowing everything around us to fall apart so that we will trust in Him alone. People will try to bring comfort to others without even having the answers themselves. As a minister, I can honestly say that I do not have all the answers. However, God does.

My calling is to lead people to put their trust in Jesus Christ: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct your paths.” (Proverbs 3:5-6)

No human being will ever be able to figure out this pandemic. However, God has a plan, and nothing in His world is spiraling out of control. Our uncertainties are making us trust in something or someone bigger than us. May we acknowledge God at this time and run to Him for peace, comfort and direction. He is there ... call on Him.

The Rev. Billy Wayne Arrington is founder and president of Vision Productions Inc., which includes Billy Wayne Ministries, LampLight Theatre and The Emporium.