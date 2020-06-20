UETHDA sets Hawkins commodity distribution for June 23

ROGERSVILLE — The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will begin a commodity distribution June 23 at the Hawkins County School System’s bus shop at 1722 E. Main St. in Rogersville.

Items will be distributed via a drive-thru option on a first come, first served basis to income-eligible households until all commodities are gone.

This will provide for the safety of recipients as well as the volunteers and staff. All recipients must be residents of Tennessee. This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

Each recipient must have a light blue-colored commodity ID card in order to pick up their items.

An ID card can be obtained by completing an application at the Neighborhood Service Center. Each recipient is strongly recommended to complete the application the week prior to the date of distribution to reduce the wait time during the distribution.

However, staff will be available on site during the distribution to assist in acquiring a commodity card. If someone is picking up your commodities, they must have your ID card and be authorized on your application. The limit of pickup orders is 10.

The distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and will end at noon or earlier if food is no longer available.

Misrepresentation of need or sale or exchange of USDA commodities is prohibited and could result in a fine, imprisonment, or both. The USDA’s Emergency Food Assistance Program is available to all eligible recipients regardless of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability.

Headquartered in Kingsport at the V.O. Dobbins Complex, UETHDA has been providing the tools, education, and support for a better life for more than 50 years.

The agency is one of thousands of Community Action Agencies in the United States operated by the National Community Action Partnership. UETHDA serves eight counties in Northeast Tennessee: Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Hancock, Johnson, Sullivan, Washington and Unicoi.

UETHDA has a variety of programs from emergency assistance to more long terms paths for self-sufficiency, including national programs such as Head Start, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) and more. UETHDA operates nine neighborhood service centers in those eight counties.

To learn more, visit www.uethda.org.