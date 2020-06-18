Second Harvest to distribute produce, dairy boxes Saturday

KINGSPORT — Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee is working to make sure families are fed as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

As part of that effort, the food bank plans to distribute fresh produce and dairy boxes to families in need on Saturday, June 20, from 9-11 a.m. at its location at 1020 Jericho Drive in Kingsport. The boxes are made possible through the food bank’s partnership with the USDA in response to the pandemic.

“Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee has distributed 3,349,650 pounds of food since the start of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Second Harvest Executive Director Rhonda Chafin. “We appreciate the USDA’s announcement of $3 billion in food purchases that will provide much needed food through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) to people in need throughout our nation.”

Chafin added that the food bank is “part of the fabric of our community” and that feeding neighbors in need is a shared responsibility.

“Right now, we are seeing double the need we normally do as COVID-19 impacts our community,” she said. “The additional food provided through this innovative USDA program is critically needed to assist in our efforts to feed the community. Our food bank has the logistics, food safety, and distribution expertise to make sure that this nutritious, perishable food safely makes it into the hands of our neighbors that need it.”

Chafin also noted that the food bank is thankful to Holston Medical Group for serving as the volunteer manpower during Saturday’s distribution.