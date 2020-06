The East Tennessee State men's basketball team picked up a commitment from Maryland transfer Serrel Smith Jr. on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4 guard appeared in 27 games for the Terrapins in his sophomore campaign, averaging 1.5 points per game. In his freshman season, he played in all 34 games and averaged 3.4 points.

Smith Jr. has two years of eligibility remaining and will have to sit out a year due to NCAA transfer rules.

ETSU is expected to seek a waiver to have him play immediately.