July 3 car show, concert to benefit couple whose child is fighting cancer

SURGOINSVILLE — A massive car show and bluegrass concert is scheduled for July 3 at the recently constructed Sayrah Barn-Performance and Event Venue in Surgoinsville to benefit a Hawkins County couple whose infant son is battling cancer.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Brad and Jessy Wilson, and their nine-month-old Ellison who is currently undergoing medical treatments.

Registration for the July 3 car/motorcycle/tractor shows is 4-6 p.m. Music will begin at 5 p.m. with multiple artists performing throughout the evening.

There will be food concessions available as well as a silent auction, a dollar auction and “fabulous prizes” donated by local businesses and individuals.

Dashboard plates will be awarded to the first 50 car/bike/tractor show registrants, and three trophies will be awarded for each class.

Registration is $10 per vehicle — with 100% of the proceeds from the concerts and the vehicle shows going to the Wilson family.

The public is encouraged to attend. Organizers say this is a great opportunity for individuals and families to come out for a day of fun while supporting this beautiful child and his family.

The Sayrah Barn is located at 4144 Highway 11-W in Surgoinsville.